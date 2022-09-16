 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.

Metamora jumped in front of Morton 16-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-21 halftime margin.

Metamora roared to a 38-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Morton and Metamora faced off on October 1, 2021 at Morton High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 2, Metamora faced off against LaSalle-Peru and Morton took on Peoria Richwoods on September 2 at Morton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

