Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.
Metamora jumped in front of Morton 16-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Potters showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-21 halftime margin.
Metamora roared to a 38-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
