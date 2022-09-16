Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.

Metamora jumped in front of Morton 16-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-21 halftime margin.

Metamora roared to a 38-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

