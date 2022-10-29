Metamora dims lights on Jacksonville 68-34

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Metamora turned out the lights on Jacksonville 68-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 16-8 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The Redbirds registered a 32-21 advantage at halftime over the Crimsons.

Metamora jumped to a 54-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redbirds hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.

