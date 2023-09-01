A swift early pace pushed Metamora past La Salle-Peru Friday 37-6 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Metamora steamrolled in front of La Salle-Peru 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 30-6 intermission margin at the Cavaliers' expense.

Metamora pulled to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Metamora and La Salle-Peru played in a 16-8 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.