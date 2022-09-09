 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon squeaks past Taylorville in tight tilt 17-14

Mattoon showed its poise to outlast a game Taylorville squad for a 17-14 victory in Illinois high school football on September 9.

Mattoon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Taylorville through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Green Wave enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tornadoes' 7-3 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mattoon and Taylorville played in a 12-9 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

