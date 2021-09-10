 Skip to main content
Mattoon edges Taylorville in tough test 12-9

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mattoon's direction just enough to squeeze past Taylorville 12-9 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the first and fourth quarters.

The Green Wave's control showed as they carried a 12-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Green Wave's offense darted to a 6-0 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

