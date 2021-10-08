Mattoon clips Charleston in tight victory 32-27

Mattoon upended Charleston for a narrow 32-27 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

Charleston started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Mattoon at the end of the first quarter.

The Green Wave's offense moved to a 20-14 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

The Green Wave's leverage showed as they carried a 26-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 6-6 final quarter.

