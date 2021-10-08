Maroa-Forsyth tenderizes Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 47-6

Maroa-Forsyth controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 47-6 victory over Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 27-0 advantage over Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central through the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth fought to a 47-0 intermission margin at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central's expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

