Maroa-Forsyth tenderizes Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 47-6

Maroa-Forsyth controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 47-6 victory over Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 27-0 advantage over Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central through the first quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth fought to a 47-0 intermission margin at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central's expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
