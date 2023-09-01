Maroa-Forsyth rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-6 win over Auburn for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 12-0 lead over Auburn.

Maroa-Forsyth fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at Auburn's expense.

Maroa-Forsyth stormed to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.