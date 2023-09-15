Maroa-Forsyth controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 68-6 victory over Riverton at Riverton High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled in front of Riverton 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened a lopsided 54-6 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth breathed fire to a 61-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Auburn in a football game.

