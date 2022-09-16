 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Maroa-Forsyth pours it on Riverton 77-7

  • 0

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Maroa-Forsyth's performance in a 77-7 destruction of Riverton in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 28-7 margin over Riverton after the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 56-7 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped to a 69-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton played in a 70-42 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News