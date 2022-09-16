Maroa-Forsyth pours it on Riverton 77-7

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Maroa-Forsyth's performance in a 77-7 destruction of Riverton in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 28-7 margin over Riverton after the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 56-7 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped to a 69-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

