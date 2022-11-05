Maroa-Forsyth mows down Farmington 42-12

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Farmington 42-12 in Illinois high school football on November 5.

Maroa-Forsyth moved in front of Farmington 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 27-6 halftime margin at the Farmers' expense.

Maroa-Forsyth thundered to a 42-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

