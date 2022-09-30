 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth makes Stanford Olympia walk the plank 42-20

Maroa-Forsyth's river of points eventually washed away Stanford Olympia in a 42-20 cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a thin 14-12 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth charged to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-8 advantage in the frame.

