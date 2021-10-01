 Skip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Pleasant Plains 61-7

Maroa-Forsyth took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Pleasant Plains 61-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Trojans opened with a 28-0 advantage over the Cardinals through the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense roared to a 51-7 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth enjoyed a colossal margin over Pleasant Plains with a 54-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Pittsfield in a football game . For more, click here.

