Maroa-Forsyth escapes Athens in thin win 38-36

Maroa-Forsyth derailed Athens' hopes after a 38-36 verdict in Illinois high school football action on October 21.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Athens drew within 38-28 in the third quarter.

The Warriors enjoyed an 8-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

