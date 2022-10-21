Maroa-Forsyth escapes Athens in thin win 38-36

Maroa-Forsyth derailed Athens' hopes after a 38-36 verdict in Illinois high school football action on October 21.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Athens drew within 38-28 in the third quarter.
The Warriors enjoyed an 8-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Athens and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on October 15, 2021 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Athens faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Maroa-Forsyth took on Williamsville on October 7 at Williamsville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.