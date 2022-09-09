 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth engineers impressive victory over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 56-8

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Maroa-Forsyth did exactly that with a 56-8 win against Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 14-0 advantage over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Blue Jays at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Jays' 8-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central faced off on October 8, 2021 at Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

