Maroa-Forsyth blitzes New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in dominating victory 51-13

Maroa-Forsyth's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op during a 51-13 blowout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a huge 34-7 gap over the Pretzels at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth thundered to a 51-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 30, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Stanford Olympia and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Williamsville on September 30 at New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

