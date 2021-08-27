Maroa-Forsyth blazes victory trail past Auburn 58-10

Maroa-Forsyth scored early and often in a 58-10 win over Auburn in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive fourth quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's supremacy showed as they carried a 58-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense breathed fire to a 58-3 lead over Auburn at halftime.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 41-0 lead over Auburn.

