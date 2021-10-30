Marion rains all over Metamora 41-8

Marion controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 41-8 victory over Metamora during this Illinois football game.
Marion opened with a 7-0 advantage over Metamora through the first quarter.
Marion's offense stomped on to a 35-0 lead over Metamora at the intermission.
Marion's power showed as it carried a 41-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
Marion authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Metamora in the final quarter.
