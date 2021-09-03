Marengo takes a toll on Canton 39-21

Stretched out and finally snapped, Marengo put just enough pressure on Canton to earn a 39-21 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Indians' upper-hand showed as they carried a 33-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Marengo's offense moved to a 19-14 lead over Canton at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

