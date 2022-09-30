Marathon: Normal pushes past regulation to dispatch Danville 50-43

Fans were treated with extra football as Normal outlasted Danville 50-43 in extra time in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Normal darted in front of Danville 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Normal and Danville locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Both teams were shutout in the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Normal and Danville locked in a 43-43 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Ironmen outscored the Vikings 7-0 in the second overtime period.

