Marathon: Normal pushes past regulation to dispatch Danville 50-43

Fans were treated with extra football as Normal outlasted Danville 50-43 in extra time in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.
Normal darted in front of Danville 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Normal and Danville locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
Both teams were shutout in the final quarter.
Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Normal and Danville locked in a 43-43 stalemate.
Conditioning showed as the Ironmen outscored the Vikings 7-0 in the second overtime period.
In recent action on September 16, Normal faced off against Peoria and Danville took on Bloomington on September 16 at Danville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.