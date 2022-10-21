Mahomet-Seymour triggers avalanche over Bloomington 47-20

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour didn't tinker with Bloomington, scoring a 47-20 result in the win column on October 21 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 19-7 lead over Bloomington.

The Bulldogs' offense charged in front for a 39-7 lead over the Purple Raiders at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington were both scoreless.

The Purple Raiders closed the lead with a 13-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington played in a 21-7 game on October 22, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Bloomington faced off against Peoria and Mahomet-Seymour took on Taylorville on October 7 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.

