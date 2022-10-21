Mahomet-Seymour triggers avalanche over Bloomington 47-20

Mahomet-Seymour didn't tinker with Bloomington, scoring a 47-20 result in the win column on October 21 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 19-7 lead over Bloomington.
The Bulldogs' offense charged in front for a 39-7 lead over the Purple Raiders at halftime.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington were both scoreless.
The Purple Raiders closed the lead with a 13-8 margin in the fourth quarter.
