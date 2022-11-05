Mahomet-Seymour tops Metamora 44-28

Mahomet-Seymour put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Metamora in a 44-28 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Mahomet-Seymour darted in front of Metamora 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Redbirds trimmed the margin to make it 29-28 at the intermission.

Mahomet-Seymour darted to a 41-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Redbirds 3-0 in the last stanza.

