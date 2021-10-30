Mahomet-Seymour rolls like thunder over Jacksonville 50-8

 Skip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Jacksonville with an all-around effort during this 50-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

Mahomet-Seymour struck in front of Jacksonville 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense stormed to a 29-0 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.

The Bulldogs' supremacy showed as they carried a 43-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

