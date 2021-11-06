Mahomet-Seymour rains all over Troy Triad 49-14

Mahomet-Seymour showered the scoreboard with points to drown Troy Triad 49-14 at Mahomet-Seymour High on November 6 in Illinois football action.
Mahomet-Seymour made the first move by forging a 14-0 margin over Troy Triad after the first quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour kept a 21-7 halftime margin at Troy Triad's expense.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
