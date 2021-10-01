Mahomet-Seymour pushes the mute button on Quincy Notre Dame 41-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Mahomet-Seymour shutout Quincy Notre Dame 41-0 in Illinois high school football on October 1.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame were engaged in an enormous affair at 27-0 as the fourth quarter started.

