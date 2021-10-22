Mahomet-Seymour plants its flag on Bloomington 21-7

Mahomet-Seymour took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Bloomington 21-7 on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The Bulldogs opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Purple Raiders through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.

Mahomet-Seymour's leg-up showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive fourth quarter.

