Mahomet-Seymour plants its flag on Bloomington 21-7

Mahomet-Seymour took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Bloomington 21-7 on October 22 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 9 , Bloomington squared up on Peoria Notre Dame in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bulldogs opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Purple Raiders through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.
Mahomet-Seymour's leg-up showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive fourth quarter.
