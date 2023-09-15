Mahomet-Seymour recorded a big victory over Charleston 49-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Mahomet-Seymour pulled in front of Charleston 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs held on with a 27-21 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston played in a 55-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Charleston faced off against Paris and Mahomet-Seymour took on Highland on Sept. 1 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

