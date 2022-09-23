Mahomet-Seymour overpowers Charleston in thorough fashion 55-14

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Charleston 55-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Mahomet-Seymour roared in front of Charleston 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 48-7 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston were both scoreless.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 9, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mt Zion and Charleston took on Effingham on September 9 at Effingham High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

