Mahomet-Seymour overpowers Charleston in thorough fashion 55-14

Mahomet-Seymour showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Charleston 55-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Mahomet-Seymour roared in front of Charleston 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 48-7 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston were both scoreless.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

