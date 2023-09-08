Mahomet-Seymour dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Quincy Notre Dame in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Mahomet-Seymour jumped to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Morton.

