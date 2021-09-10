 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mahomet-Seymour casts spell on Mt. Zion 35-27

  • Updated
  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mahomet-Seymour didn't mind, dispatching Mt. Zion 35-27 during this Illinois football game.

Recently on August 27 , Mt Zion squared up on Bartonville Limestone in a football game . For more, click here.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Mt. Zion's finishing flurry, but Mahomet-Seymour swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour's control showed as it carried a 35-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour's offense moved to a 21-13 lead over Mt. Zion at halftime.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News