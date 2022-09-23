 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Madison hits the gas after slow start to blow past Tremont 24-14

  • 0

Madison stepped up after being down and cruised past Tremont 24-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Tremont authored a promising start, taking a 14-6 advantage over Madison at the end of the first quarter.

The Turks took a 14-8 lead over the Trojans heading to the halftime locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The final quarter was decisive for the Trojans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 24-14 scoring margin.

Last season, Tremont and Madison faced off on September 25, 2021 at Madison High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Tremont squared off with LeRoy in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal West coach Nathan Fincham

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News