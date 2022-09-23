Madison hits the gas after slow start to blow past Tremont 24-14

Madison stepped up after being down and cruised past Tremont 24-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Tremont authored a promising start, taking a 14-6 advantage over Madison at the end of the first quarter.

The Turks took a 14-8 lead over the Trojans heading to the halftime locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The final quarter was decisive for the Trojans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 24-14 scoring margin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.