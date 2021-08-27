Macon Meridian slips past El Paso-Gridley 16-7

Macon Meridian knocked off El Paso-Gridley 16-7 on August 27 in Illinois football.

Macon Meridian hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

The Hawks remained on top of the Titans through a scoreless second and third quarters.

Macon Meridian jumped in front of El Paso-Gridley 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

