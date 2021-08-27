Macon Meridian slips past El Paso-Gridley 16-7

Macon Meridian knocked off El Paso-Gridley 16-7 on August 27 in Illinois football.
Macon Meridian hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
The Hawks remained on top of the Titans through a scoreless second and third quarters.
Macon Meridian jumped in front of El Paso-Gridley 9-7 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.