Macon Meridian records sound decision over Shelbyville 35-28

Macon Meridian posted a tight 35-28 win over Shelbyville at Shelbyville High on October 1 in Illinois football action.

Shelbyville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Macon Meridian as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 28-28 at first quarter.

The Hawks' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 7-0 scoring edge over the Rams.

