Macomb severs Havana's hopes 28-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Macomb spurred past Havana 28-14 on October 15 in Illinois football.
The Bombers drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over the Ducks after the first quarter.
Macomb fought to a 22-8 intermission margin at Havana's expense.
Macomb pulled ahead over Havana 28-8 heading to the fourth quarter.
