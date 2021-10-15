Macomb severs Havana's hopes 28-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Macomb spurred past Havana 28-14 on October 15 in Illinois football.

The Bombers drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over the Ducks after the first quarter.

Macomb fought to a 22-8 intermission margin at Havana's expense.

Macomb pulled ahead over Havana 28-8 heading to the fourth quarter.

