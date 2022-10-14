Macomb overpowers Havana-Midwest Central Coop in thorough fashion 36-8

Macomb ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Havana-Midwest Central Coop 36-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
