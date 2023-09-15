Lisle Benet cut in front to start, but Lombard Montini answered the challenge to collect a 21-10 victory in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lisle Benet faced off against Moline.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.