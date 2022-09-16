Lisle slides past Streator in fretful clash 35-28

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Lisle wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 35-28 over Streator in Illinois high school football on September 16.

The first quarter gave Lisle a 6-0 lead over Streator.

The Lions registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Lisle charged to a 27-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 22-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Lions prevailed.

