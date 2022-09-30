 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisle outlasts Herscher 36-26

Lisle trucked Herscher on the road to a 36-26 victory during this Illinois football game.

The last time Lisle and Herscher played in a 7-0 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Herscher faced off against Coal City and Lisle took on Streator on September 16 at Streator High School. For a full recap, click here.

