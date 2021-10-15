Lisle hammers Manteno into submission 38-13

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Lisle broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 38-13 explosion on Manteno on October 15 in Illinois football.
The Lions moved in front of the Panthers 18-7 to begin the second quarter.
Lisle opened a huge 24-7 gap over Manteno at the intermission.
The Lions took control in the third quarter with a 38-7 advantage over the Panthers.
In recent action on October 1, Manteno faced off against Coal City and Lisle took on Herscher on October 1 at Lisle High School. For more, click here.
