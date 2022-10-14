 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lisle engulfs Manteno in point barrage 40-6

  • 0

Lisle earned a convincing 40-6 win over Manteno in Illinois high school football action on October 14.

The last time Lisle and Manteno played in a 38-13 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Lisle faced off against Herscher and Manteno took on Coal City on September 30 at Coal City High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News