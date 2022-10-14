Lisle engulfs Manteno in point barrage 40-6

Lisle earned a convincing 40-6 win over Manteno in Illinois high school football action on October 14.
The last time Lisle and Manteno played in a 38-13 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Lisle faced off against Herscher and Manteno took on Coal City on September 30 at Coal City High School. For a full recap, click here.
