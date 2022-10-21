Lisle claims gritty victory against Peotone 20-13

Lisle could finally catch its breath after a close call against Peotone in a 20-13 victory in Illinois high school football on October 21.

The Blue Devils took a 7-6 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Lions fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Blue Devils.

