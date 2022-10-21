Lisle claims gritty victory against Peotone 20-13

Lisle could finally catch its breath after a close call against Peotone in a 20-13 victory in Illinois high school football on October 21.
The Blue Devils took a 7-6 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
The Lions fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Blue Devils.
Last season, Lisle and Peotone faced off on October 22, 2021 at Lisle High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Peotone faced off against Coal City and Lisle took on Wilmington on October 7 at Wilmington High School. Click here for a recap
