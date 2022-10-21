Lisle claims gritty victory against Peotone 20-13

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisle could finally catch its breath after a close call against Peotone in a 20-13 victory in Illinois high school football on October 21.

The Blue Devils took a 7-6 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Lions fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Blue Devils.

Last season, Lisle and Peotone faced off on October 22, 2021 at Lisle High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Peotone faced off against Coal City and Lisle took on Wilmington on October 7 at Wilmington High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

