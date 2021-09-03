Lisle Benet trips Moline in tenacious tussle 23-21

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Lisle Benet to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Moline 23-21 on September 3 in Illinois football.
The Redwings fended off the Maroons' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
Lisle Benet jumped ahead of Moline 16-7 as the fourth quarter started.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 10-7 intermission score.
The Redwings moved in front of the Maroons 10-7 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.