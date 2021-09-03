Lisle Benet trips Moline in tenacious tussle 23-21

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Lisle Benet to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Moline 23-21 on September 3 in Illinois football.

The Redwings fended off the Maroons' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

Lisle Benet jumped ahead of Moline 16-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 10-7 intermission score.

The Redwings moved in front of the Maroons 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

