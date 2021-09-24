Lisle Benet spins away to top Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 41-7

 Skip to main content
Lisle Benet donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 41-7 on Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Lisle Benet squared up on Chicago Brother Rice in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Heights Marian Catholic, who began with a 7-6 edge over Lisle Benet through the end of the first quarter.

The Redwings opened a close 13-7 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Lisle Benet stomped on over Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 41-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

