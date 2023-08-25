Lisle Benet dominated Oak Forest 40-6 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Lisle Benet took an early lead by forging a 13-6 margin over Oak Forest after the first quarter.

The Redwings opened a small 19-6 gap over the Bengals at halftime.

Lisle Benet pulled to a 33-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redwings shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

