Lisle Benet refuses to yield in shutout of South Bend St. Joseph 7-0

An electrician would've been needed to get South Bend St. Joseph on the scoreboard because Lisle Benet wouldn't allow it in a 7-0 shutout on October 7 in Indiana football.
Lisle Benet jumped to a 7-0 bulge over South Bend St. Joseph as the final quarter began.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and fourth quarters.
