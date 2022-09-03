 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisle Benet earns narrow win over Moline 24-21

Mighty close, mighty fine, Lisle Benet wore a victory shine after clipping Moline 24-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Lisle Benet opened with a 7-6 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The Redwings' offense moved in front for a 17-13 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

Moline rallied in the third quarter by making it 24-21.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Lisle Benet and Moline faced off on September 3, 2021 at Moline High School. For more, click here.

