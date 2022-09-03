Lisle Benet earns narrow win over Moline 24-21

Mighty close, mighty fine, Lisle Benet wore a victory shine after clipping Moline 24-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Lisle Benet opened with a 7-6 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The Redwings' offense moved in front for a 17-13 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

Moline rallied in the third quarter by making it 24-21.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

