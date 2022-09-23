Lisle Benet dodges a bullet in win over Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 20-14

Lisle Benet walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 20-14 on September 23 in Illinois football action.

The Redwings opened a close 20-14 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first, third and fourth quarters.

