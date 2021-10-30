Lisle baffles Chicago Carver Military 49-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Lisle on Saturday as it blanked Chicago Carver Military 49-0 on October 30 in Illinois football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Lisle and Chicago Carver Military were both scoreless.

Lisle's offense took charge to a 28-0 lead over Chicago Carver Military at halftime.

The Lions' upper-hand showed as they carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

