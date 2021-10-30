 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lisle baffles Chicago Carver Military 49-0

  • 0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Lisle on Saturday as it blanked Chicago Carver Military 49-0 on October 30 in Illinois football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Lisle and Chicago Carver Military were both scoreless.

Lisle's offense took charge to a 28-0 lead over Chicago Carver Military at halftime.

The Lions' upper-hand showed as they carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Lisle squared up on Manteno in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News