Linton-Stockton pushed past Decatur St. Teresa for a 35-20 win in Indiana high school football on Aug. 25.

Linton-Stockton darted in front of Decatur St. Teresa 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Miners' offense jumped in front for a 13-12 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Linton-Stockton jumped to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

