Lincoln took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springfield Lanphier 41-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Lincoln opened with a 19-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Lincoln charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Railsplitters' advantage was wide enough to weather the Lions' 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

